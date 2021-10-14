It is essential to create equal conditions, opportunities for all: President

The 6th edition of the architectural and urban competition “Accessibility Leader” under the auspices of President Andrzej Duda was held at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday. “We have to create equal conditions and opportunities for everyone,” said the president during the ceremonial gala.

He also expressed his hope that the competition would be held in the coming years, until Poland’s entire public space would be fully “public and accessible.”

“It is a matter of a civilisation requirement. You have to create equal conditions for everyone, equal opportunities. This is what the ‘Accessibility Leader’ is for,” he said.

The prizes were presented by the Polish president in eight categories. In addition, information was written in the Braille alphabet.

Overcoming barriers means not only adjusting buildings so that everyone can use them but also professional activity for those with disabilities. When it comes to the employment rate among such people, Poland ranks at the end of the EU with 28.7 percent. The government wants this figure to reach 40 percent by 2030.

The architectural and urban competition “Accessibility Leader” is organised by the Association of Friends of Integration and the Society of Polish Town Planners.

The aim of the competition is to promote universal design and the best urban and architectural solutions in the field of adapting buildings and spaces to the needs of people with various types of disabilities and limitations.