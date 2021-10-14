Lower house ok’s Belarusian border wall

Marcin Onufryjuk/PAP

The Sejm (lower house) on Thursday voted through an act enabling the construction of a wall along the Polish-Belarusian border to stop migrants trying to enter Poland from Belarus.

The act went through in a 274-174 vote with one abstention.

The government estimates that the wall and its auxiliary infrastructure will cost over PLN 1.6 billion (EUR 350 million).

On Tuesday, the government fast-tracked a draft law enabling the construction of a high and solid barrier on the border with Belarus in a bid to protect Poland’s and the EU’s external frontier.

Poland has been struggling to stem the flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus. The government says they have been invited to Belarus by Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s president, allegedly under the promise they will be able to live in the EU.