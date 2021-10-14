Lower house approves construction of wall along border with Belarus

On Thursday, Poland’s lower house voted through an act enabling the construction of a wall along the Polish-Belarusian border to stop migrants trying to enter the Polish territory.

The act went through in a 274-174 vote with one abstention.

According to the government, the wall and its auxiliary infrastructure will cost over EUR 350 mln.

On Tuesday, the government fast-tracked a draft law enabling the construction of a high and solid barrier on the border with Belarus in a bid to protect Poland’s and the EU’s external frontier.

Poland has been struggling to stem the flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus. The Polish government says they have been invited to Belarus by Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the country’s president, under the promise they will be able to live in the EU.