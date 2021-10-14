PM to speak at EP debate on Polish constitutional ruling

The European Parliament's press service said the EP intended to request the EC for a rapid launch of a conditionality mechanism governing the pay-out of EU funds. The mechanism allows for funds to be withheld if a member state breaches the fundamental EU principle of the rule of law.

Jean-Francois Badias/PAP/EPA

The European Commission (EC) president has accepted a motion by Poland’s prime minister for him to address the European Parliament during a debate on a ruling by Poland’s top court that the country’s constitution takes precedence over EU law.

Mateusz Morawiecki asked EC President Ursula von der Leyen if he could present Poland’s position in the debate, scheduled for next Tuesday. Von der Leyen will also participate in the debate.

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal (TK) ruled last week that several articles of the EU Treaties do not comply with the Polish constitution, calling into question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation.

The new law could further strain relations between Poland and the EU already under pressure from a number of clashes ranging from the rule of law to the environment.

The European Parliament’s press service said the EP intended to request the EC for a rapid launch of a conditionality mechanism governing the pay-out of EU funds. The mechanism allows for funds to be withheld if a member state breaches the fundamental EU principle of the rule of law.

Following the debate on Tuesday, voting will be held on Thursday. In addition, on Wednesday a debate will be held in the EP on the anniversary of Poland introducing a near-total ban on abortion, also based on a verdict of the Constitutional Tribunal.