Haired about this? Kalisz women donate hair to help cancer victims after growing it non-stop since lockdown

The group began growing their hair in February and continued well after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

A group of women from Kalisz have decided to grow their hair for a year, and then donate it to make wigs for cancer sufferers.

Local teacher Izabella Galuba-Bryja came up with the idea during lockdown when hairdressers were closed.

Recruiting her two daughters and 17 female students at her school, the group began in February and continued well after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

They are now planning to keep on growing with their first snips not happening until November and into early 2022.

Galuba-Bryja said: “The pandemic isolation made us decide to do something together, to act for the benefit of others.

“This is how the project ‘My hair gives strength’ was created. The seventeen girls responded to my suggestion immediately. It is very encouraging.

“My teenage daughters also joined the action. Together we took up the challenge.”

Paulina Matysiak said: "I joined the project because I want to support women in the fight against cancer, and to raise public awareness of the subject of regular research."

The donated hair will go to the Rak‘n’Roll foundation’s ‘Daj Włos!’ (Donate Your Hair!) programme which has been running for over a decade.

The campaign in Kalisz not only aims to donate hair but also raise awareness about the risk of cancer and preventative measures that can be taken.

Kalisz mayor Krystian Kinastowski said the initiative "is a big challenge but also a great way to support people struggling with cancer."

At a press conference this week, the women were joined by city mayor Krystian Kinastowski who said: “Hair is a strong symbol in our culture.

“By handing them over to other women, you show them your solidarity and support.

“Congratulations to all participants of the project. This is a big challenge but also a great way to support people struggling with cancer.

The donated hair will go to the Rak'n'Roll foundation's 'Daj Włos!' (Donate Your Hair!) programme which has been running for over a decade.

“Thanks to you, there is a chance to increase awareness and interest in prevention. And that, in turn, could save a life. When detected in time, cancer is curable.”