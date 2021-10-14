Accurate, safe, efficient: Dr Robot’s shift coming up

Instead of several hours, it only takes several dozen minutes for the state-of-the-art medical robot Da Vinci to perform a surgery. This device has arrived in the Urology Clinic of the Medical University of Warsaw and will soon start working.

It doesn’t seem like much for a robot, but Da Vinci is a piece of medical technology almost out of this world. Instead of 2 hands, it uses 3, additionally, it moves the camera itself.

The newly opened Robot Urology laboratory was equipped with the most modern Da Vinci robot. The robot will perform procedures on patients with prostate, kidney, and bladder cancer.

A doctor-controlled robot will be able to move like no human with a scalpel in their hand. Furthermore, the procedure performed by Da Vinci will be less invasive, which will significantly shorten the time of patients’ stay in the facility and greatly accelerate their recovery.

The mere training of doctors to work with robots is shorter than for typical surgeries or laparoscopy. Within a few weeks, the robot will start working full-time and more team members will get certificates to use Da Vinci.