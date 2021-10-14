Three Polish MedTech start-ups chosen for Google’s 2021 European Accelerator programme

Terapia Bezsennosci, BIOTTS and MedApp were chosen to join the three-month-long programme, along with 12 other companies from Europe and Israel, that Google says are the ‘most promising European tech start-ups’.

Three Polish MedTech start-ups are among those selected for Google’s 2021 European Accelerator programme.

One of the companies Terapia Bezsennosci (Good Sleeper) has developed an app to help fight insomnia.

Designed by founder and CEO Jan Potworowski and Poland’s leading psychologists Dr. Małgorzata Fornal-Pawłowska and Dr. Michał Skalski, the app has the same benefits as cognitive behavioural therapy sessions for those suffering from insomnia.

A 2003 study in Poland found that nearly 1-in-4 Poles suffered with insomnia, the number was higher among women with 28.1 percent suffering from insomnia compared to 18.1 percent of males.

Potworowski told TFN: "The benefits for the app's users are that the first line of treatment for sleep problems should be cognitive behavioural therapy which is recommended by the medical bodies in both America and Europe.

“The alternative is going to a doctor who will prescribe pills and that comes with a risk of side effects and addiction.

“They do this because so many people suffer from sleep disorders that treating them with therapy is not scalable, there aren’t enough therapists to treat everyone.”

He added that such problems are best dealt with in the sufferers’ native tongue and as such Good Sleeper are looking at translating the app into two more European languages in the near future.

Another company chosen for the Google programme, BIOTTS, is a Wrocław-based company which focuses on developing drug delivery technologies and new treatments for cancers, diabetes and dermatological problems.

The company has already won a number of awards as well as being recognized by the European Economic Congress and the President of Poland.

Currently BIOTTS has two drugs in the registration phase and a further two in the laboratory testing phase and offers R and D testing and documentation for external clients.

The third company chosen is Kraków-based MedApp that created among other things the CarnaLife Holo technology that allows surgeons to see an AR (Augmented Reality) visualization of what they are operating on.

The company also offers the AR technology in a wide variety of areas via it’s Holo Comms Solutions including in the construction industry, education, production and sales.

The companies selected for the programme will receive mentorship and technical project support for their development as well as taking part in ‘deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders’ according to the programme’s website.