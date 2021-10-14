Belarusian chargé d’affaires summoned to Foreign Ministry

Alyaksndr Tchesnovski, Belarusian chargé d’affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, due to the difficult situation on the Polish-Belarussian border, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Łukasz Jasina said.

According to the spokesman the conversation conveyed “the constantly deteriorating situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, threats and risks posed by the conduct of the Belarusian state, and the prevention of a humanitarian convoy sent by the Polish state from reaching Belarus”.

He also said that the body of another person was found today. The person “died as a result of Belarus’ hybrid warfare, which brings to its territory people who illegally try to cross the Polish border,” Mr Jasina stressed.

He emphasised that “we still have no reply from the Belarusian state about the humanitarian convoy that was to be admitted by the Belarusian authorities to help people who are in a difficult situation there”.

The spokesman pointed out that during the conversation with the Belarusian diplomat, “we were generally dealing with the same behaviour as usual”. “He denied any actions against Poland. He did not comment on the issue of the convoy and did not comment on many things,” Mr Jasina concluded.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the Belarusian government of pushing migrants across the border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

Areas in Poland close to the border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2. The press is barred from visiting the area covered by it.