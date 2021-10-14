Poland’s largest bank CEO resigns

Jan Emeryk Rościszewski, the CEO of PKO BP, Poland’s largest bank, has quit his job.

His resignation from the post will be effective as of October 22, the bank announced in a statement on Thursday.

No reason has been given for his departure so far.

Mr Rościszewski, who had held the post since June 2021, replaced Zbigniew Jagiełło, who led the bank for over a decade.

The supervisory council has also dismissed two members of the bank management board, namely, Rafał Antczak and Jakub Papierski.

According to Radio Zet, Rościszewski is likely to be replaced by current Alior Bank CEO Iwona Duda.

Founded in 1919, PKO BP has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2004. The PKO BP Group is also one of the largest financial groups in this region of Europe.