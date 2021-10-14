COVID-19: 3,000 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,931,064 including 183,847 still active. The number of active cases increased from 181,713 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 60 new fatalities – 14 from COVID-19 alone and 46 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,018.

According to the ministry, 111,191 people are quarantined and 2,671,199 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 183,847 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical issues, the ministry did not publish Thursday’s data regarding the vaccination process.

As of Wednesday, a total of 38,043,351 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,648,767 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 248 out of 831 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 239,979,068 coronavirus cases, 4,890,083 deaths and 217,317,220 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,547,920, India has the second most with 34,020,730 cases and Brazil third with 21,597,949.