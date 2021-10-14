Poland reports 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 60 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 60 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 2,640 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,796 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,722 recorded the day prior, including 248 patients on ventilators, against the total of 831 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 111,191 people are under quarantine. So far 2,671,199 people have recovered.