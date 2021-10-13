Culture Minister attends Holocaust remembrance forum in Malmö

The Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism was attended by Polish Minister for Culture, National Heritage and Sport Piotr Gliński.

Before departing for the forum, Minister Gliński stressed the efforts taken in Poland to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.

“It is clear to us that post-Holocaust anti-Semitism is unacceptable. There is no consent to distorting history. We remember well who was the perpetrator, and we will not allow Poland to be placed among them,” he said.

On-site, Mr Gliński spoke during a panel discussing combatting antisemitism and other forms of racism and intolerance.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced that Sweden would support the Auschwitz-Birkenau foundation with SEK 6 mln, equal to roughly EUR 600,000.

The forum discussed combating anti-semitism and other forms of intolerance. Some 400 people attended the conference. Among the speakers were Presidents of Israel and France, heads of the European Commission and the European Council, as well as the King of Sweden Carl the XVI Gustaf and the US Secretary of State.