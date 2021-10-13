Tennis: Hurkacz sweeps past Karatsev for Indian Wells quarter-finals

Hubert Hurkacz advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells tournament. Seeded 8th, the Pole defeated the Russian Aslan Karatsev in straight sets: 6:1, 6:3.

The Pole started the California campaign from the second round and won two matches prior to the clash with the Russian: with the Australian Alex Popyrin and the American Frances Tiafoe.

A year younger than Hurkacz, Aslan Karatsev reached the semi-finals of this year’s Australian Open. On October 1, he defeated the Pole in a three-set duel in the second round of the tournament in San Diego. This time, however, the Pole did not let another upset happen.

His next rival will be the winner of the match between Russian Daniil Medvedev and Bulgarian Grigor Dmitirov.

The Pole is fighting to secure his participation in the ATP Finals tournament in Turin, where the eight best tennis players of the season will compete. Hurkacz also has a chance to be classified in the top “10” of Monday’s ATP ranking – for the first time in his developing career.