Migrants’ true destination is not Poland but Germany, video footage shows

Crowds of illegal immigrants are forcing Poland’s border, however, Poland is not their final destination.

Screaming at the top of their lungs, the crowd of migrants want to get to Germany at all costs. The same group wishing to live the German dream has recently destroyed a fragment of the Polish border and tried to force its way into Polish territory. Their efforts went in vain, however, thwarted by the Polish Border Guard and the Polish Army.

Second Lieutenant Anna Michalska, the spokesperson of the Polish Border Guard said that “these people are trying to get to Germany primarily, and this is determined, in large part, by economic considerations. There are more and more attempts at illegally crossing the border. Most likely because there are large groups of foreigners currently on Belarusian territory.”

Brought there by Belarusian authorities, they receive tips on how to enter Poland. This was confirmed by the migrants themselves, as seen on the video footage provided by the Polish Army, where one Polish officer, standing on the Polish territory, asks three migrants standing on the other side of the fence running in the centre of the Polish-Belarusian border: “Who told you that Belarus will help you?”

“Other people… in Russia and Belarus,” answered one of the migrants.

A driver of a car with German license plates crashed into a truck after a 30-kilometre-long police pursuit. He did not pull over. Inside were, most likely, illegal migrants. One of them died, three were injured.

Deputy Inspector Tomasz Krupa of the Podlaskie province police Headquarters in Białystok said that “initial findings indicate that we are dealing with people who were illegally on the territory of our country.”

On the last day, there were 470 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. The Border Guards are also supported by the Territorial Defence Force.

“We have undertaken additional measures in the form of increasing the number of soldiers patrolling the border together with border guards,” said Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, adding that “the fence is being built consistently, such actions are being undertaken, that will guarantee the security of Poland, and the entire European Union.”

The Defence Minister decided to grant additional allowances to soldiers who are defending the border, while the president granted scholarships to children of soldiers and officers who died or were seriously injured on duty.

On Tuesday in Budapest, the PMs of Visegrad Group countries met with the President of Egypt Abd al-Fattah as-Sisi. On this occasion, PM Mateusz Morawiecki spoke about the migration crisis on the Polish border.

“The role of a smuggling mafia, this evil practice, was taken by the Belarusian regime. This shows how dangerous inducing artificial migration tensions is,” PM Morawiecki said.

In recent years, this has been the experience of many European countries. As Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said, “this is a situation which the European Union can win if it has external allies. From this point of view, Egypt is the best possible ally” as the country is not passing on its own migration crisis to others.

For his part, Egypt’s President Abd al-Fattah as-Sisi said that “in Egypt, there are currently six million illegal immigrants who live next to Egyptians. We did not allow them to go further, towards Europe, and risk their lives when crossing the sea.”

Polish services are also fighting disinformation. Russia and Belarus are counting the Polish border will prove not to be sealed.