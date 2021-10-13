Poland donates coronavirus vaccines to Kyrgyzstan

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland has donated 55,200 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Kyrgyzstan, the second Central Asian country to receive Polish vaccines, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

In mid-September, Poland gave 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Uzbekistan, as a token of thanks to the country for its help in evacuating Afghan refugees to Poland.

The latest batch of vaccines was handed over to Kyrgyzstan on Monday, the ministry said in a news release on Wednesday.

Observing that Central Asia still lacks vaccines, the ministry said that “increasing the number of vaccinated people globally is an important step in fighting the pandemic around the world.”

Poland has already donated coronavirus vaccines to Egypt, Vietnam, Taiwan, Kenya, Ukraine, Australia and Norway, the ministry reported.