Kaczyński says he will resign from government

Kaczyński, who is a deputy prime minister responsible for national security and defence affairs, is sometimes considered to be Poland’s most powerful politician.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Law and Justice (PiS), the dominant party in Poland’s governing coalition, has said that he will quit the government in order to spend more time on leading his party.

According to PAP sources, he told a Wednesday meeting of the PiS parliamentary group that he would leave his government post at the beginning of 2022.

Kaczyński said his decision was dictated by the need for greater control over the party, according to one of the sources.

“The (PiS) president indicated that due to his deputy prime minister’s function he can be at the party’s headquarters only once a week, which is insufficient,” one PiS MP told PAP.

Kaczyński told PAP in September that he would stay in the government this year so that he could work on defence legislation.

“When these bills are in the process of being enacted or are passed, I will consider whether to return to my actual job, that is party management,” Kaczyński told PAP at the time.