French power group wants to build nuclear reactors in Poland

PATRICK SEEGER/PAP/EPA

French state-controlled power group EDF has submitted an initial, non-binding offer to the Polish government to build four to six nuclear power units in Poland, EDF reported on Wednesday.

EDF stated in a press release that the offer covers the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC – Engineering, Procurement, Construction) of four to six EPRs (European Pressurized Reactor) with a total installed capacity of 6.6-9.9 GW, in two to three locations.

The French company pointed out that its initial offer included all the key parameters of the program, such as installation configurations, industrial diagrams, local supply chain development plans, cost estimates and schedules.

The construction of each unit could create, according to EDF, up to 25,000 jobs.

EFD said that the offer supports the implementation of the objectives of the Polish Nuclear Power Program (PPEJ) adopted by the Polish government in October 2020.

It also aims to define the principles of the Polish-French strategic partnership which supports the Poland’s ambitious energy transformation plan, in line with the European goal of carbon neutrality.