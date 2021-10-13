Jarosław Kaczyński announces his resignation as dep PM: report

On Wednesday, during a meeting of the Law and Justice (PiS) parliamentary caucus, deputy Prime Minister and head of the party, Jarosław Kaczyński, announced that he will resign from his position in the government, a source told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The deputy Prime Minister stressed that this decision was dictated by the need for greater control over the party.

One PiS MP said that Mr Kaczyński had noted that because of his role as deputy Prime Minister, he appears just once a week at the party’s headquarters and that it is insufficient. Another MP reported that the deputy PM also called on PiS politicians to be more active on social media.

Mr Kaczyński took the position of deputy Prime Minister on October 6, 2020. He performs the tasks of the chairman of the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defence Affairs.

When asked in September if he was planning to leave the government, he said that he would definitely not do so this year and explained that he was working on bills related to the universal defence duties.

“When these bills are in the process of being enacted or will be passed, I will consider returning to my actual job, i.e. party management,” the head of PiS said in September.