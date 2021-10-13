More than half of Poles tolerate homosexuality: survey

The results of a survey by the CBOS pollster released on Wednesday indicate that 51 percent of Poles consider homosexuality “a tolerable deviation from the norm”, while 23 percent see it as something normal.

Poland opposes EU’s LGBT, gender policy being part of children’s rights agenda

see more

Only 17 percent of the respondents said homosexuality was not normal and should not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, 43 percent of those polled indicated that they personally knew homosexual people. CBOS noted that the number of people claiming personal acquaintance with homosexuals has steadily risen since 2008.

The pollster also wrote that 62 percent of respondents aged 18-24 declared they had a gay or lesbian acquaintance, while only 22 percent from the 65-plus age group had. Homosexual acquaintances were also more frequently declared by urban than rural dwellers (65 and 33 percent, respectively).

Acquaintance with homosexuals was also more frequently declared by people in a higher wage bracket, with 70 percent of respondents earning PLN 3,000 (EUR 650) or more admitting to knowing gays or lesbians compared to 31 percent of lower income earners.

According to the authors of the survey, personal acquaintances with gays and lesbians had an influence on the respondents’ attitude to homosexuality.