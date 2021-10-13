Sweet news: Poland is fourth largest chocolate export, report says

Poland is the world’s fourth largest chocolate exporter after Germany, Belgium and Italy, a report published by Polish chocolate producer Wedel on the occasion of its 170th founding anniversary revealed on Tuesday.

The report put the value of Poland’s overseas chocolate sales at USD 2.1 billion (EUR 1.82 bn), which is 7.3 percent of the global export.

Both the global and domestic chocolate markets are growing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wedel reported. With the value of exports estimated at USD 106 bn (EUR 91.73 bn) worldwide at the end of last year. A Euromonitor forecast cited in the report predicts the market will be worth USD 133 bn (EUR 115.1 bn) by 2025, which is a growth of 25 percent.

Statistics on the Polish market show the country’s chocolate sector to be in good condition. Citing data from the Nielsen agency, Wedel reported the value of the domestic market to be PLN 7.65 bn (EUR 1.67 bn) in June 2021, up 0.5 percent year on year.



Wedel also reported that in 2020, Poland recorded the fastest growth among global chocolate exporters, reaching 13 percent year on year, more than twice the growth rate of the other market leaders, France (6.8 percent) and Austria (6.6 percent).

The average Pole spends PLN 190 (EUR 41.47) a year on chocolate, according to the Wedel’s report, and their average annual consumption grew by 30 percent from 4kg in 2007 to 5.2kg currently.

Poland is the largest chocolate market for Central and Eastern Europe, Wedel wrote.