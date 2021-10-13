Internal Security Agency detain suspected Belarussian spy

Internal Security Agency (ABW) officers have detained a Pole suspected of espionage for Belarusian intelligence. The man has already heard the charges, the spokesman of the National Prosecutor’s Office, Łukasz Łapczyński said.

Authorities apprehend members of Russia-affiliated money-laundering group

see more

According to the spokesman, the agency is conducting an investigation into the possible participation of the suspect in activities for Belarusian intelligence directed at the interests of Poland.

“The man detained by the Internal Security Agency is a Polish citizen. He was charged with espionage on behalf of the Belarusian KDB intelligence service,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the Coordinator of Special Services Minister.

The detained man served in the Motorised Reserves of the Citizens’ Militia (ZOMO) from 1981, and then in the Citizens’ Militia and the police until 1999. He ended his service 20 years ago as a Border Guard officer with the rank of a lieutenant in 2001.

On Monday, the Warsaw Śródmieście District Court applied for a three-month temporary arrest for the suspect.

Meanwhile, the number of attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian border with Poland by migrants from the Middle East, Africa and other regions remains high. The EU and its member states believe that this is the result of deliberate action by Belarus in response to sanctions imposed on Belarussian officials including some members of Alyaskandr Lukashenka’s family.