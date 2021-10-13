COVID-19: 2,640 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 2,640 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,928,065 including 181,713 still active. The number of active cases increased from 179,327 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 40 new fatalities – 6 from COVID-19 alone and 34 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,958.

According to the ministry, 102,245 people are quarantined and 2,670,394 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 181,713 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 38,043,351 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,648,767 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 239 out of 818 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 239,516,400 coronavirus cases, 4,882,266 deaths and 216,874,040 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,431,167, India has the second most with 34,001,743 cases and Brazil third with 21,590,097.