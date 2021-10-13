Poland reports 2,640 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 40 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 2,640 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 40 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 2,118 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,722 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,615 recorded the day prior, including 239 patients on ventilators, against the total of 818 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 102,245 people are under quarantine. So far 2,670,394 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,043,351 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,648,767 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.