Six Poles qualify for 18th Chopin Competition’s third stage

Six Poles will perform in the third stage of the 18th International Chopin Competition. The jury chose 23 participants from 11 countries for the next round. The names of the finalists will be announced on Saturday, October 16, and the winner of the Competition on October 20.

“The pianists once again proved the high level of this year’s competition,” Katarzyna Popowa-Zydroń, chairman of the jury, stressed.

She emphasised that the competition is unique and the level is so high that the jury decided once again to admit more participants to the next stage than provided for in the regulations. She assessed that everyone who played in the second stage is truly gifted and very well prepared.

“I am convinced that the whole group, who delighted us with their very interesting performances for four days, will continue to strive in this direction,” she said.

Artur Szklener, the head of the Fryderyk Chopin Institute, noted that the jury once again faced a difficult decision.

“I have to confirm myself, not only as an organiser, but also as a listener that the artistic level of this year’s Competition is extremely high, which made the jury’s task to deliver its verdict very difficult,” he said.

“For us… there is very good news that among these 23 pianists [chosen by the jury], six are Polish,” he pointed out.

The Poles who qualified for the third stage are: Piotr Alexewicz, Mateusz Krzyżowski, Jakub Kuszlik, Szymon Nehring, Kamil Pacholec and Andrzej Wierciński. In addition, 5 pianists from Japan, 3 from Italy, 2 from Canada, as well as representatives of Russia and South Korea will perform in the next round.

In the third stage, pianists will face the challenge of playing a 50-minute recital, including one of the two sonatas in B flat minor or B minor or a complete cycle of Preludes, as well as a selected opus of mazurkas.

The names of the finalists will be announced on Saturday, October 16, and the winner of the Competition on October 20. They will receive a gold medal and a prize of EUR 40,000.

Polish Radio also funded a special prize for the best performance of mazurkas. This distinction has been awarded by the public broadcaster since the first competition in 1927.

Broadcasts of concerts, auditions and the Competition Studio, produced by the TVP Centre for Culture and History, are available on TVP Kultura in HD quality and TVP Kultura 2 in Ultra HD (4K) quality.

The 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition is organised by the Fryderyk Chopin Institute in cooperation with the Polish public broadcaster TVP.