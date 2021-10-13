We cannot allow history to be distorted: deputy PM

The head of the Culture, National Heritage and Sports Ministry and Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Gliński has been on an official visit to Sweden since Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will represent Poland at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism.

We want to maintain rational academic standards: Prof. Robert Tombs

“There are many younger colleagues, who say that there are many things that they are afraid to say, because it will affect their position within…

see more

The Polish minister will speak during the forum on the implementation of strategies and action plans in the fight against antisemitism and ensuring the safety of people belonging to minorities affected by antisemitism and other forms of racism and intolerance.

“We remember who was the perpetrator and who was not. We are here right now to make it clear. There is no consent to distort history and place Poland among the accomplices,” the deputy Prime Minister said before the Forum.

“During this forum, we will talk about how this remembrance is preserved and institutionalised in Poland. We do not have to commit to anything, as is expected of the participants here, because we have been caring for this remembrance for many years. We know how important it is for Poland, for our identity, but also for humanity,” Minister Gliński emphasised.

He added that Sweden is now planning to to build a Holocaust Museum next year.



The minister emphasised that “It is clear to us that this post-Holocaust antisemitism is unacceptable, something incomprehensible, but we also know the historical facts and we know who brought mankind to this point”.

The organisers of the forum expect about 44 representatives of states at the Forum, mainly ambassadors and ministers.

According to the Forum’s website, “the purpose of the Forum is to jointly take concrete steps forward in the work on Holocaust remembrance and the fight against antisemitism”.

The forum was to take place in 2020. Due to difficult circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed for a year.