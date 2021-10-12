Poles up to second in World Cup qualifying group

Świderski’s fine goal, fired in at an acute angle, lifted the Poles above Albania, and moved them into a play-off spot for qualification.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland moved into second place in its football World Cup qualifying group with a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Albania in a match marred by crowd trouble.

The referee took both teams off the pitch and suspended the match for about 15 minutes after Polish players celebrating a Karol Świderski goal were pelted with plastic bottles thrown by the home side’s fans.

