Belarus taking more migrants to border, Polish Border Guard say

The Belarusian security services are bringing more groups of migrants to the country’s border with Poland, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

The Border Guard also released a video apparently showing migrants gathering at the border.

Poland has been struggling to stem a flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants invited to Belarus by the country’s strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, allegedly under the promise that they would be able to live in the EU.

“The Belarusian services are bringing in more groups of migrants to the border today,” the Polish Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“They are carrying out interviews and recording improvised scenes with them,” it added.

“Probably yet another scripted video will soon appear on the Belarusian services’ websites,” the Border Guard went on to say.

The attached video shows a group of migrants gathering behind a border fence, with uniformed Belarusian officers standing by and some other individuals video recording the group on mobile phones.

Służby białoruskie zwożą dziś na granicę kolejne grupy cudzoziemców.Przeprowadzają z nimi wywiady,nagrywają inscenizowane scenki. Prawdopodobnie kolejny wyreżyserowany film pojawi się wkrótce na stronach🇧🇾służb.A może to przygotowania do kolejnego siłowego przekroczenia granicy.. pic.twitter.com/xInMMEGYO3

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) October 12, 2021

A Polish officer is also seen on the video telling migrants that in order to enter Poland, they need to go to an official border crossing.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński said that the government has passed a draft law on the construction of state border reinforcement that had been filed by his ministry.

“The draft that will now be submitted to the Lower House envisages the construction of a solid, tall obstruction fitted with surveillance system and movement detectors,” Mr Kamiński tweeted.

The construction of an obstruction on the part of the Polish-Belarusian border that does not run down the centre of the Bug River was announced by Deputy PM Jarosław Kaczyński in the northeastern city of Białystok last week in the wake of the offsite National Security and Defence Matters Committee session that tackled the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. Polish Border Guard, Polish Armed Forces and police officers took part in the meeting.

Concerning the river, other types of obstacles would be raised there, but information regarding the construction deadline and its constructors remains unknown.

Deputy PM Kaczyński argued that the experience of other European states suggests that the building of the obstruction on the border was the sole efficient way to curb illegal migration. The official cited the cases of Hungary and Greece in this regard.

Since August, the Border Guard has foiled over 16,000 attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally, including 5,000 in October alone. About 1,500 migrants are now being held in Polish detention centres.

On September 2, Poland declared a state of emergency along its border with Belarus in order to deal with the migrant crisis.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.