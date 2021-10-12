Def Min announces financial bonus for soldiers protecting Belarusian border

“Every day, over 3,000 soldiers fulfil their duties on the Polish-Belarusian border, bearing a huge responsibility. That is why I decided to grant financial bonuses to those soldiers who are currently protecting the frontier,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the Defence Minister, announced on social media on Tuesday.

Due to the deteriorating migration crisis, a state of emergency has been in force since September 2 in 183 localities in Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, adjacent to the border with Belarus. Initially introduced for 30 days, it was extended for another 60 days in connection with the situation on the border with Belarus, where the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime is waging a “hybrid war” with the use of migrants.

Since spring 2021, there has been a sharp increase in the number of attempts made from Belarus to illegally cross the border with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. The EU and its member states believe that this is the result of deliberate actions by Belarus in response to the sanctions imposed on Minsk after the allegedly rigged presidential elections in August 2020 and brutal suppression of the opposition’s demonstrations against the results.

Since August, the Polish Border Guard has prevented over 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, and 1,500 individuals have been apprehended in the territory of Poland and taken to centres for foreigners. In September alone, there were 7,535 such attempts.

The border with Belarus – apart from the Border Guard officers – is also patrolled by soldiers.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for the Border Guard announced that earlier in October, the patrol of the Belarusian services had fired shots at the soldiers of the Polish Army who were patrolling the border together with the Border Guard. As she noted, the Belarusians most likely used blank ammunition.