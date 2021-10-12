Belarus taking more migrants to border, Polish border guard say

Straż Graniczna/Twitter

The Belarusian security services are bringing more groups of migrants to the country’s border with Poland, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

The Border Guard also released a video apparently showing migrants gathering at the border.

Poland has been struggling to stem a flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants invited to Belarus by the country’s strongman Alexander Lukashenko, allegedly under the promise they will be able to live in the EU.

“The Belarusian services are bringing in more groups of migrants to the border today,” the Polish Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“They are carrying out interviews and recording improvised scenes with them,” it added.

“Probably yet another scripted video will soon appear on the Belarusian services’ websites,” the Border Guard went on to say.

The attached video shows a group of migrants gathering behind a border fence, with uniformed Belarusian officers standing by and some other individuals video recording the group on mobile phones.

A Polish officer is also seen on the video telling migrants that in order to enter Poland, they need to go to an official border crossing.

Since August, the Border Guard has foiled over 16,000 attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally, including 5,000 in October alone. About 1,500 migrants are now being held in Polish detention centres.

On September 2, Poland declared a state of emergency along its border with Belarus in order to deal with the migrant crisis.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.