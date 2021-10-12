Authorities apprehend members of Russia-affiliated money-laundering group

The Internal Security Agency has detained three more people linked with a criminal group whose roots lead back to Russia. It is estimated that its members were able to launder around EUR 240 mln in Poland.

The group bought companies in Poland and registered them, however they were only front companies. They accepted money coming mainly from Russia and transferred it to bank accounts in other countries, including the UK, countries in the Far East and so-called tax havens.

“The group carried out activities destabilising Polish finances and Polish economic competition,” said Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the minister coordinator of special services.

The detainees are a woman and two men. They have already been charged and placed under temporary arrest.

Over a two and a half year period more than twenty people have been detained in the case. During the investigation, authorities have secured almost EUR 4 mln.