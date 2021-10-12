WSE’s WIG and WIG20 indices set new records

Rafał Guz/PAP

The WIG, the oldest index on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), rose by 0.37 percent to its highest value in history on Tuesday while the WIG20 grew by 0.61 percent to a three-year record high, the WSE reported on Tuesday.

The WIG closed at 74,736.92 points and the WIG20 at 2,472.33 points.

The older index was introduced on the WSE’s first trading session on April 16, 1991, while the WIG20 debuted on April 16, 1994.