Constitutional Court ruling on constitution’s primacy over EU law published

The Constitutional Court’s (TK) October 7 ruling on the primacy of Poland’s constitution over EU law was published on Tuesday afternoon in the Journal of Laws.

Polish constitution with primacy over EU law: top court

As a result of PM Mateusz Morawicki’s motion to the TK for scrutiny to determine whether Poland’s constitution enjoys primacy over EU law or not, the TK approached the matter and ruled that EU provisions authorising national judges to bypass the provisions of the constitution or rule on the basis of annulled norms were deemed unconstitutional.

The TK also found the EU provisions on the activities of the EU bodies outside of competencies bestowed upon them by Poland by means of treaties unconstitutional. The TK’s judgment specified that the provisions of the Treaty on EU, authorising national courts to review the legality of the appointment of a judge by the president and the resolutions of the National Council of the Judiciary on the appointment of judges are inconsistent with the Polish constitution.

In the oral justification for this ruling, the TK indicated that EU law takes precedence over Polish laws only within the scope of delegated powers. According to the Court, allowing the EU to create norms outside this area and giving them priority would mean a loss of sovereignty.

Moreover, TK justice Bartłomiej Sochański pointed out in the ruling’s justification that should the CJEU not stop interfering in the exclusive competencies of the Polish state institutions and question the position of the Constitutional Court, the assessment of CJEU’s compliance with Poland’s constitution, including the possibility of removing them from Poland’s legal order, would be considered.

Thursday’s ruling was made by the full capacity of the Court. Out of a total of 12 justices, only justices Piotr Pszczółkowski and Jarosław Wyrembak expressed contrary opinions to the final ruling.

The TK ruling brought about a refusal of part of the society, opposition politicians and legal milieu. A demonstration rallied by Donald Tusk in reaction to the ruling took place on Sunday at Castle Square in Warsaw. The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed her deep concern with the ruling and asked for a swift and detailed analysis of the TK’s ruling.

On Sunday, PM Mateusz Morawiecki noted that similar rulings were issued in France, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain and Romania. He said that the mentioned rulings “acknowledged that in some of their actions EU institutions overstep the competencies bestowed upon them by [EU] treaties and collide with national constitutions.” He also recalled that “the TK has already ruled in a similar way in the past.”