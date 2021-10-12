IMF raises Poland’s GDP growth forecast for 2021

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised the Polish GDP growth forecast for this year from 4.6 percent forecast in July to 5.1 percent, according to the latest World Economic Outlook, a survey published twice a year.

At the same time, the IMF lowered its 2022 GDP forecast for Poland from 5.2 percent to 5.1 percent.

According to the IMF, Poland’s current account surplus is likely to reach 2.3 percent GDP in 2021, and 1.6 percent in 2022.

The report’s authors wrote that average annual CPI inflation in Poland will stand at 4.4 percent in 2021, and that it will reach 5.0 percent at the end of the year. In 2022, average annual inflation will amount to 3.3 percent and will fall to 2.6 percent at the end of the year.

Earlier in October, the report by Goldman Sachs included a forecast, according to which inflation in Poland could exceed 6 percent by the end of the year, mainly due to base effects and an increase in food and energy commodity prices.