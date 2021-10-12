PM dismisses opposition rumours of Polexit as lies

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has accused the opposition of spreading lies that Poland wants to leave the EU in an attempt to weaken the bloc.

Speaking at a press conference in Budapest, Mateusz Morawiecki said: “Our dear opposition is trying to insinuate that we want to cause a weakening of Poland, the European Union, by leaving the EU. This is obviously not just fake news, it is something even worse. It is simply lies told in order to weaken the EU.”

Morawiecki was in Budapest for a meeting of the Visegrad Group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) and the Egyptian head of state.

“That deceit is based on an assumption which is entirely false, that people are not able to read the verdicts of the Constitutional Tribunals (TK) of other member states, whose rulings were very similar to that made by the Polish TK,” he continued.

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled last week that several articles of the EU Treaties do not comply with the Polish constitution, calling into question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation.

Morawiecki added that an increased number of western politicians and media were hearing his government’s voice.

“Politics does not happen on the street but through cooperation and concerted action aimed at strengthening cooperation with friends,” he said.

On Sunday, a demonstration was held in central Warsaw, called by opposition leader Donald Tusk in response to the Constitutional Tribunal ruling, after which Morawiecki wrote on his Facebook page that talk of Polexit was “fake news.”