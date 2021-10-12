We want to influence EU’s shape by participating in it: official

“No one from the major political forces in Poland, also from the side of the government, and above all from the side of President Andrzej Duda, assumes that Poland should leave the European Union. We want to influence the shape of the EU by participating in the community,” Paweł Szrot, head of President Andrzej Duda’s Office, said.

On Sunday, at Castle Square in Warsaw, there was a demonstration called by Donald Tusk, the head of the Civic Platform (PO), the largest opposition party, in response to Thursday’s judgment of the Constitutional Court, which ruled that some provisions of the Treaty on European Union were inconsistent with the Polish Constitution.

“I feel obliged to raise the alarm caused by the decisions of the “pseudo-Tribunal” and the ruling party, which decided to move Poland out of the European Union without ‘beating around the bush’,” Mr Tusk said during the demonstration.

According to Paweł Szrot, the head of the President’s Office, “the whole demonstration against the Polish constitution, because that is what it should be called, was completely bizarre.”

In his opinion, opposition politicians “would very much like to hear one of the government officials to state firmly about the intention to withdraw Poland from the European Union.”

“But they will never hear it,” he stressed.