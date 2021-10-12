Poland reports 2,118 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 49 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 2,118 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 903 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,615 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 2,423 recorded the day prior, including 239 patients on ventilators, against the total of 795 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 104,753 people are under quarantine. So far 2,670,180 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,991,723 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,633,725 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.