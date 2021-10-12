Chinese e-commerce platform opens logistics hub in Poland

Albert Zawada/PAP

AliExpress, an online retail service based in China, is opening its first independent logistics centre in Poland, the company has said.

Located near Lodz, central Poland, a 10,000-square-metre logistics hub is slated to launch operations before November 11, according to a Tuesday press release.

“Poland is our regional hub in Central and Eastern Europe and was a natural investment choice for the first logistics centre in the region for AliExpress,” Gary Topp, CEO for Central and Eastern Europe said, as cited in the press release.

Launching the hub will enable deliveries in Poland within three days, likely including next-day deliveries to key cities such as Warsaw, Lodz, Poznan, Krakow and Katowice, according to the company’s release.

The new logistics centre will also serve nearby markets such as the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Germany.