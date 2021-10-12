There will be more soldiers on Polish-Belarusian border: Defence Min

More soldiers will be assigned to serve on the Polish-Belarusian border. On Tuesday, Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that the number of soldiers could be doubled any time if required.

“The migratory pressure is still very high. (…) Therefore, I made a decision to increase the number of soldiers patrolling the border and supporting the Border Guard,” the head of the Defence Ministry said in an interview with the Polish Public Radio broadcaster.

He reported that on Monday 3,000 soldiers supported the border guard. “This number will be increased, depending on the needs defined by the Border Guard. We are doing everything to keep the border safe… We are ready to double the number of soldiers any time if required,” the minister stressed.

The Defence Minister emphasised that the temporary fence at the Polish -Belarussian border slows down the migration pressure. He added that the Interior and Administration Ministry is preparing a bill which “will be the basis for the construction of a permanent border fence”.

According to the “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” daily, the government has secured an amount of PLN 500 million (EUR109 million) for this purpose in this year’s budget, with the possibility of spending these funds until mid-2022.

On Monday, border guards recorded 605 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland. They detained 13 illegal immigrants, all of them Iraqi citizens, the Border Guard announced on Tuesday.

Since August, the Border Guard has prevented over 16,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, over 5,000 of which took place in October. There are currently over 1,500 people in all border guard migrant centres.

A state of emergency has been in force since September 2. It pertained to 183 municipalities (115 in the Podlaskie province and 68 in the Lubelskie province) and was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. Later on, the state of emergency was prolonged in areas close to the Belarusian border.