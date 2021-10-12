COVID-19: 2,118 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 2,118 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,925,425 including 179,327 still active. The number of active cases increased from 177,747 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 49 new fatalities – 14 from COVID-19 alone and 35 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,918.

According to the ministry, 104,753 people are quarantined and 2,670,180 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 179,327 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 37,991,723 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,633,725 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 239 out of 795 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 239,104,631 coronavirus cases, 4,874,621 deaths and 216,363,665 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,313,353, India has the second most with 33,985,920 cases and Brazil third with 21,582,738.