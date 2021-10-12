EU-Ukraine summit commences

The Ukraine-European Union summit will commence in Kyiv on Tuesday. It will be attended by Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, and the heads of the European Council and European Commission – Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, respectively. The talks will focus on cooperation under the association agreement and security issues.

In addition to discussing the existing cooperation under the association and free trade agreements, several documents are planned to be signed. Among them, the Common Aviation Agreement – known as the Open Skies Agreement, which is supposed to allow European companies to access the Ukrainian market, translating into a decrease in ticket prices and an increase in offers and competition.

According to forecasts quoted by the Ukrainian media, the issue of opening a military training mission for the European Union in Ukraine, which is proposed by Kyiv, may also be discussed during the summit. The initiative is to increase the professional preparation of Ukrainian military personnel.

In addition, the situation in Crimea and Donbas as well as the energy security policy are to be discussed.