Tennis: Hurkacz advances to fourth round in Indian Wells

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Frances Tiafoe from the United States, 6:3, 6:2 and advanced to the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, California. The next rival of the Polish tennis player will be Aslan Karatsev from Russia.

Only the beginning of the first game was even. Later, the advantage of the well-serving Pole was systematically growing. Hurkacz broke the pass of a year younger rival and came out at 4:2. He could have finished the set in the eighth game, but the quarterfinalist of the Australian Open defended. In the next game, Hurkacz used the fourth setball and took the lead in the match, winning the first set.

In the second set, it took even less time to break the American and win the second set. Throughout the match the Polish athlete sent five aces, and lost only four points on his pass. The match lasted 73 minutes.

Hurkacz will fight for the quarter-final against Aslan Karatsev who is seeded “19” in California. The 23-year-old Russian eliminated the higher-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7: 5, 6: 2 in the third round.

The winner of the match may meet Daniil Medvedev from Russia in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Medvedevis ranked second in the ATP ranking.



Polish tennis player Iga Świątek who is playing at the women’s tournament will play against Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia in the 1/8 finals on Tuesday.