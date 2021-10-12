Poland is EU’s sovereign member state: FM

Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote on social media that the Polish Constitutional Court in its ruling confirmed that European Union law takes precedence over national law only in the areas of delegated competence. This means that the judges of the Court shared the positions of the constitutional courts of Germany and France, which recognised that the constitution is the highest legal act of a member state.

“The EU is a common property of the member states that are party to the treaties. Their constitutional courts can judge whether the limits of delegated competences have been exceeded. The delegation of competences by the member states does not mean that their sovereignty is lost to the EU,” the minister wrote.

He also stressed that the arbitrary extension of competences by the EU institutions was contrary to the Polish constitution.

The head of Polish diplomacy also expressed the conviction that the “partners from France and Germany” also find this practice contrary to the constitutions of their countries.

On Thursday, Poland’s top Constitutional Court (TK) issued a judgment on the principle of the supremacy of EU law over national law. The judges ruled that several articles of the EU treaties were inconsistent with the Polish Constitution, questioning the primacy of European Union legislation.

The Court argued that as long as the EU bodies operate within the framework of the delegated powers and as long as the new stage of intra-EU cooperation does not result in depriving the Constitution of the Republic of Poland of its supremacy, Poland retains the functions of a sovereign and democratic state.