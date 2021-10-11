Thank you for medals and commitment: President to Olympians

“Thank you for all the medals, but also for the involvement of the entire Olympic family,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda during the ceremony in Warsaw, attended by medalists of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The president referred to the circumstances of this year’s Olympic competition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants had to comply with many restrictions, and there were no fans in the stands.

“You proved yourselves wonderfully at these uncommon Olympic games. You did it. Thank you for your great preparations. For the success that you achieved with fortitude,” he stressed.

Apart from the medalists, the President appreciated all of the 210 athletes who represented Poland in the Japanese capital.

“Many people play sports, but only a handful of them can become the Olympians and compete at the Olympic arenas,” he pointed out.

In total, the Polish athletes won 14 medals in Tokyo – four golds, five silvers and five bronzes.

The team repeated the result from Beijing 2008, when it was also ranked 17th overall. At that time, however, the Polish athletes won three bronze medals less than in Tokyo, so this year’s performance is, so far, the best result for Poles of this age.