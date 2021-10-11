EC acting illegally, halting recovery plan: govt spokesman

The European Commission (EC) is acting illegally by delaying the acceptance of Poland’s post-pandemic National Recovery Plan, the Polish government’s spokesman, Piotr Müller said on Monday.

The spokesman also alleged that the EC had no grounds to block the plan.

Brussels’ acceptance of the National Recovery Plan, which specifies how the government will spend money in an investment programme aimed at reviving the Polish economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, is necessary for Poland to access around EUR 58 billion in EU post-pandemic aid.



So far the EC has failed to approve the plan.

“This conduct is illegal in character. At this moment the EC is acting illegally, contrary to the rule of law. The EU has no legal grounds to halt the plan,” Piotr Müller claimed during a programme broadcasted by public television.

He added that the EU allegations that Poland and some other member states are violating the rule of law demonstrated “a certain kind of hypocrisy that was, unfortunately, becoming visible in the EU”.