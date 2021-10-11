EU sanction list naming people undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine extended

On Monday the European Union decided to impose sanctions on eight people who actively support actions and implement policies that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Among the people added to the EU sanctions list are representatives of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies – judges, prosecutors and security officials involved in the application of Russian law in the territory of the illegally annexed Crimea and Sevastopol. The EU recognises that these people made biased decisions on politically motivated cases and persecuted opponents of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

EU sanctions for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine now affect 185 people and 48 entities. People placed on the sanctions lists are subject to an asset freeze; also financial resources cannot be provided to them. In addition, they are subject to a travel ban that prevents them from entering and passing through the EU.

The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, condemning its violations of international law. It also supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Sanctions in relation to actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine were first imposed on March 17, 2014.

Other measures taken by the EU include economic sanctions against specific sectors of the Russian economy (currently in force until January 31, 2022) and sanctions in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol confined to these territories (currently in force until June 23, 2022).