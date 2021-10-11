Polish territorials win utility and combat competition in Hungary

The representation of the Polish Territorial Defense Forces (WOT) won the utility and combat competition of the Sárgarigók Vonulása 2021, which took place on October 1-3 in Gyula, Hungary.

Soldiers of the 11th Małopolska Territorial Defence Brigade turned out to be the best among fourteen competing teams.

The competition consisted of three stages and took place in the area of ​​Békéscsaba at the Póstelek airport and the adjacent forest.

In the first stage, the teams competed in terms of general military skills, e.g. setting up a checkpoint, overcoming an obstacle course, shooting skills, detecting explosives and breaking fire contact. In the second block, the soldiers completed an orienteering march, using their knowledge of field studies and working with a map. Finally, during the 6-kilometre walk, their physical preparation was tested.

The competition was also an opportunity for the Polish soldiers to meet with representatives of the Hungarian armed forces, including the commander of the 2nd Territorial Defense Regiment. The purpose of the meeting was to exchange experiences related to the formation of WOT units in both countries.

The Hungarian Defence Forces Territorial Defense and Support Command is one of the WOT partners. The brigade from Małopolska and the Hungarian territorials intend to continue cooperation in the framework of joint training, workshops, competitions and care for the graves of Hungarian soldiers in the vicinity of Limanowa.