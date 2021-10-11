Polish President congratulates newly sworn in Estonian counterpart

“It is with great joy that I wish to convey to you my sincere congratulations on taking the honourable position of the President of the Republic of Estonia. I also wish you all the best in handling important matters of our friends, the Estonian nation,” President Andrzej Duda wrote in a congratulatory letter to Alar Karis, the newly sworn in Estonian President, on Monday.

He added that Poland is “determined to continue cooperating, both at the level of bilateral relations and in wider formats, especially within the European Union and the Three Seas Initiative, which is our joint achievement”.

The Polish Head of State also invited President Karis to pay a visit to Warsaw in order to talk about important issues. He said that it would be “a gesture emphasising lively contacts at the highest political level, characterised by mutual kindness”.

President Andrzej Duda stressed that “in the face of the systematically deteriorating security situation in our immediate neighbourhood, relations between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Estonia based on partnership, solidarity and trust are of exceptional importance”.

He also mentioned the ongoing economic cooperation between Poland and Estonia, mainly the Polish-Estonian Chamber of Commerce which has been functioning for almost a year.

“Mr President, please accept, my utmost respect and good wishes for your personal health and for all the best for the friendly Estonian nation,” the Polish Head of State concluded.





63 year old Alar Karis is a molecular geneticist and biologist and until recently the head of the National Museum. He was the candidate of the government coalition – the liberal Estonian Reform Party (ER) and Estonian Centre Party (EK).

The role of the President of Estonia is primarily to represent the country abroad. As the Head of State, the president is also the head of the armed forces, officially swears in the members of the government, signs laws and has the right to veto.