Kraków named best city in Europe for remote working

The criteria for choosing the best place to work remotely included internet speed available in the city, the cost of living, the country’s position on the ease of doing business rankings and the experience of the website’s staff when they visited the city.

Kraków has been named as the best city in Europe for people working remotely.

The southern city came out top of the rankings from expatriateconsultancy.com, beating Lisbon, Portugal, into second place.

The average internet speed in Kraków as 43Mbps, nearly double that of Lisbon which had an average speed of 26Mbps.

The average living cost for a single expatriate or worker was calculated in American dollars with Warsaw costing 10 percent more than Kraków.

According to the website it would cost the average worker $1,122 per month to live in Kraków, this roughly equates to 4,500 PLN.

Among the other countries at the top of the rankings only Lisbon is a more expensive city to live in each month, with the average cost of living there estimated to be $1,477. In Tbilisi the average cost of living came out at $760 a month, almost half the cost of living in Lisbon.

Poland was ranked 40th on ‘the ease of doing business rankings’, a list compiled by The World Bank, Portugal was a place above in 39th with Georgia ranked as high as 7th on the list.

Early this summer Kraków was also top of OVO’s list of European cities to live in while working remotely. This time Vienna was in second place with Timisoara in third. Poland fared well overall with four cities in the top ten including Łódź, Poznań and Warsaw.

The OVO rankings took more factors into account such as crime index, how often crimes occur, with 29.37 on this scale, Kraków is considered as having a low level of crime.

Other factors considered were the average monthly rental cost of coworking spaces and public travel pass, as well as the monthly cost of gym membership.

Internationally, Florianopolis in Brazil, took the top spot with Bangkok, Thailand in second place and Santiago, Chile rounding out the top three. In Europe Tbilisi in Georgia was third with a special mention for Brasov in Romania.