CJEU considers conditionality mechanism complaint

On Monday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg began examining, in an accelerated procedure, a complaint issued by Poland and Hungary regarding the so-called conditionality mechanism which is to protect the EU budget in the event of violations of the rule of law by a Member State.

“Today’s hearing is very important. The fact that it is held before a full Tribunal lineup best proves it. This very rarely happens in the Tribunal. Only in cases that are of great importance to the Tribunal. The objections raised in the complaint, as well as in the Hungarian complaint, are taken seriously and the Tribunal recognises their importance, recognises that it must consider all these charges very thoroughly,” Bogusław Majczyna, plenipotentiary of Poland before the CJEU said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He added that “in the complaint, Poland raised a number of objections and arguments, demanding the annulment of the conditionality regulation. They concern the legal basis, violation of Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, violation of the principle of proportionality, legal certainty and insufficient justification. The 7th article is particularly important. According to Poland, only Article 7 and only that treaty procedure enables the assessment of compliance with the rule of law by a state”.

During the December European Council, EU leaders agreed on a conditionality mechanism to be used to protect the Union’s budget in the event of violations of the rule of law by a Member State.

The same month an appeal was announced by the heads of the Polish and Hungarian governments, Mateusz Morawiecki and Viktor Orban respectively. The complaint was brought to the CJEU on March 11, 2021.