President Biden issues proclamation for General Pułaski Memorial Day

October 11 is General Kazimierz Pułaski Memorial Day in the US. The memorial day was established by the US Congress in 1929. Since then, the Polish general has been commemorated every year by all American presidents by issuing occasional proclamations.

In this year’s proclamation, Joe Biden emphasised the role of general Pułaski in American history and the role of Polish-Americans in the society.

“On General Pułaski Memorial Day, we honour Brigadier General Casimir Pułaski, a Polish-born hero of the American Revolution, who gave his life 242 years ago in defence of our cause to establish a free and independent nation. Known as the ‘Father of the American Cavalry’ for his leadership and military skills, General Pułaski’s service and sacrifice remain a shining example of the countless contributions that immigrants have made to help build our great nation,” President Joe Biden wrote in the proclamation.

The US head of state pointed out that today the legacy and contribution of General Pułaski to American democracy honours over 9 million Americans of Polish origin. “Polish-Americans have played an integral role in the growth of our nation, defending our country in uniform, protecting our communities as first responders, starting new businesses and growing our economy, educating the next generation of American leaders, working on the front lines of the [COVID-19] pandemic, and creating art that inspires us, to name just a few examples,” he wrote.

“On this day, we celebrate the life of General Casimir Pułaski and the ideals and democratic values for which he bravely gave his life — values shared by the United States and Poland, which underpin the enduring bond of friendship between our countries,” President Biden concluded.

Kazimierz Pulaski was also commemorated by Bix Aliu, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of the US embassy in Poland. “His heroism is a role model for us and his love for freedom is a part of our identity,” he wrote on social media.

General Kazimierz Pułaski, who died of wounds sustained in the Battle of Savannah, Georgia, on October 11, 1779, is one of the most famous foreigners to have fought for the independence of the US. There are dozens of monuments dedicated to him all over the country. Many towns, bridges and highways have been named after him, as well as the historic military fort in Savannah.

Kazimierz Pulaski is one of only eight people in the history of the US to have received an honorary American citizenship.